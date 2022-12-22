Whanganui Hospital was in lockdown briefly on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A man has been arrested after Whanganui Hospital was put into lockdown this afternoon.

Police received a report of someone behaving suspiciously at the hospital at around 2pm.

One woman in the hospital carpark said she saw police taking away a man in handcuffs about 2.20pm.

She said she had left the hospital after visiting her mother but her mum called, saying there had been a loud siren and nurses were going around wards telling patients they were being locked down.

”They wouldn’t let me in,” the woman said.

”I can get in now, but it was scary for a minute.”

Police said there was no indication the person had made any threats or anyone had been injured.



