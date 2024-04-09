Dr Nathalie de Vries is taking on the role of chief medical officer at Whanganui Hospital.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has appointed Dr Nathalie de Vries as the new chief medical officer of Whanganui Hospital.

De Vries has more than 20 years of experience as a paediatrician and said she was committed to advancing healthcare in the community.

“I really want to make a difference for staff and patients.

“In paediatrics you can make a difference for a lot of children, and in this role of chief medical officer I will be able to make a difference for the whole community.”

De Vries worked at MidCentral Health NZ in Palmerston North for almost 10 years as a paediatrician, prevocational supervisor of first and second-year doctors, and as the Otago University associate dean looking after trainee interns.

She graduated from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and has a Master’s degree and PhD in medicine.

De Vries said she felt inspired to pursue her chosen speciality because every age group comes with different medical challenges.

“A paediatrician needs to be creative and skilled to diagnose, then make a management plan,” she said.

“An example of this is babies don’t tell you what is wrong with them, you need the parents’ story, combined with your clinical skills, to make a diagnosis and management plan.”

