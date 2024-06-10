Whanganui homicide victim named as Heather Tia Raukura Condon, 76

Heather Condon of Wanganui was found dead at a Whanganui property last Tuesday.

A pensioner-aged homicide victim found dead at a Whanganui property last week has been named by police.

She was 76-year-old Heather Tia Raukura Condon, from Tawhero. She was found dead on Tuesday, June 4.

“Her death is being treated as a homicide,” police said.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and police continue to work with Victim Support to support the family.”

A 50-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on June 14.

Police launched a homicide investigation after they were called to a property on Fitzherbert Ave, Springvale, at 7.11pm on Tuesday, where they found a woman dead.

The 50-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a vehicle of interest was located at another Whanganui address, Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Humphrey said.

A scene examination was conducted at the Fitzherbert Ave address and completed on Thursday.

Humphrey said last week that while inquiries into the incident were continuing, police believed there was no ongoing risk to the wider public.

He earlier confirmed the victim and arrested man were known to each other.

Family member Elijah Pue said Condon would be dearly missed.

“She was a loved kuia, a mother and a sister for many.”

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they saw police arrive on Tuesday evening.

They said they did not know the victim personally but the property was usually quiet.

A death notice paid tribute to the “dearly loved” daughter, sister, mother and “nan”.

It said Condon rested at Raetihi Marae until being farewelled at a funeral yesterday. She was interred at Raetihi Cemetery.

