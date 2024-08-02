“That was a pretty spectacular sight.

Firefighter Bryan Barkla, who is being recognised with a 50 Year Service Medal, says the crew at the Whanganui Fire Station are a second family to him. Photo / Eva de Jong
The Whanganui Fire Brigade Honours Night on Saturday will recognise firefighters Bryan Barkla and Henry Stechman with a 50 Year Gold Star, alongside Shane Dudley, Paul Doughty and Thomas Wilson who will receive a 25 Year Gold Star.
Reporter Eva de Jong caught up with Bryan Barkla to look back over some memorable moments from his career.
Bryan Barkla started his firefighting career as a fresh-faced 16-year-old and, after 50 years of rushing into the face of danger, he says there are a few jobs he will never forget.
A Whanganui callout that remained front of mind was the 1994 Ridgway St fire.
Six heritage buildings burned to the ground with more than 65 firefighters working to tame the fire.