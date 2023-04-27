Whanganui District Employment Training Trust CEO Sally Ross (left) and Manaia Mason, the trust's first intern. Photo / Karen Hughes /WDETT

Whanganui District Employment Training Trust is walking the talk by training its own administrator with the launch of a new internship.

Manaia Mason from Rātana Pā is the trust’s first intern - a position it hopes will serve as a resource for other organisations.

The trust’s chief executive, Sally Ross, said the internship opportunity was created in response to the voice of local businesses.

“Often when we go into the businesses and speak with them, they ask if we have any administrators for them. They just want someone who has got some basic skillsets,” she said.

“We eventually came up with the idea that we would employ a person. We decided to walk our talk by training an administrator to support an obvious need for Whanganui businesses.”

The intern role will support the trust’s operations and can be shared with other organisations.

“We pay the intern a salary for no more than 30 hours a week, and no longer than six months. Our job is to give them the skills they need to apply for the job they want, in an administrative capacity.”

The internship role will give participants an introduction to administration, and work experience opportunities, working as an administrator for a number of businesses in different industries.

Ross said one business was keen to have Mason because she was fluent in te reo Māori.

“They are coming up to their busy time so could use some help. We’ll facilitate Manaia going to that organisation, and she can get some experience working in an accountancy firm,” Ross said.

“It’s going to be a business community effort, and then as soon as somebody snaps the intern up, they’ll be gone from here, and we’ll get the next one in.”

Mason said the variety of the learning was the appeal.

“The environment at WDETT is busy and interesting because you’ve got people all around you who have got all sorts of skills, and they can can show you different things. It’s not just one thing that you are trying to learn. That has been my main highlight.”

While the internship role is currently filled, Ross said it will be made vacant fairly quickly.

“Manaia is going to disappear on us really quickly. I’m picking that will happen in the next two to three months,” Ross said.

Ross encourages anyone who is keen on administration work to come and see the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust team at The Backhouse Building, 12 Drews Ave and register their interest.

Upcoming internships will also be publicised on the website wdett.org.nz when the next round is scheduled.

WDETT has been able to create the position thanks to New Zealand Lotteries Commission funding.

The trust offers five services designed to match the skills and training needs of employers with the potential of local people.

They include Youth To Work for Jobseekers; 100% SWEET for school learners and school leavers; Port Employment Precinct for opportunities with Te Pūwaha; Start It Up for aspiring business owners; and Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, creating job opportunities for young people aged 16-25.