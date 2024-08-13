“Foot traffic on [Victoria] Ave is still happening.”

Forty-nine solar-powered meters, capable of taking coins, credit and debit cards, replaced 216 coin-operated meters in the CBD in 2022.

The council’s new parking bylaw, signed off unanimously by elected members, came into effect on July 1.

Parking on Victoria Ave has increased from $2 to $3 an hour, with a maximum stay of 90 minutes.

It now costs $2 an hour to park on CBD side streets and off-street parks, up from 50 cents (off-street) or $1 (side street).

In April, council policy manager Elise Broadbent said the changes were intended to improve parking turnover in central Whanganui and increase parking revenue, which was part of the council’s six-point plan to tackle rates.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi was not sure whether increased parking fees and meters had helped with traffic flow.

“I would say it’s more to do with the financial situation at the moment,” he said.

“We are doing better than most, but Mondays are usually pretty quiet.

“A number of businesses don’t open on a Monday morning any more.”

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi.

He said adding more meters could affect the employees of some businesses.

“They are normally pretty good, they park further out to let the customers in, so that is putting some pressure on them because they have to get all the way back, or there are additional costs.

“People still have to work here.”

After the new meters were installed, revenue from infringements jumped close to 350% - from $58,324 in 2021/22 (4541 infringements) to $261,460 in 2022/23 (7436 infringements).

Councillor Ross Fallen asked Shailer if there were any weekly parking spots available.

Under the bylaw, the cost of renting a park rose from $20 to $30.

Shailer said there were 200 rental parks in the CBD and before the changes, there was 91% occupancy.

“People chose to give them up because they knew the prices were going to go up.

“It’s dropped down to around 80% occupancy.

“There are still some available in certain parts but some carparks have got waiting lists.”

He said there were 1176 parking spaces in the CBD.

Warahi said when it came to parking, his team could spot someone coming into town for the first time.

“They are going to Ridgway Park or by the Opera House.

“You might have to walk a little bit further but you can get it cheaper and for longer, and you can add on from your phone so you don’t have to run down the road and throw in another coin.”

The Parkmate app can be used for all meters in the CBD and is free to download.

He said the app was something he was not accustomed to but his 9-year-old grandson had shown him how to use it.

Shailer’s report to the committee said there were potential changes to infringement offence values from October 1.

“Consultation has ended - this is run by central Government.”

At present, failure to buy parking in a pay-by-plate area incurs a $40 fine.

Expired parking or exceeding the time limit in other areas has an infringement starting at $12.

Depending on the length of stay, that can rise to $57.

