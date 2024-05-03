Rates for residential properties in Whanganui are proposed to increase by an average 12.8 per cent for 2024/25. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rates for residential properties in Whanganui are proposed to increase by an average 12.8 per cent for 2024/25. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council’s draft long-term plan has received 1600 public submissions - a new record.

Council policy manager Elise Broadbent said it was a significant increase on the 2021-2031 long-term plan (LTP), which drew 608.

Consultation on the 2024-2034 plan ran from April 2 until May 2.

“There was a large last-minute rush of submissions coming in [on Thursday] and we are still processing the submissions so expect the total may increase,” she said.

“Like many councils around the country, elected members have some really hard decisions to make and community feedback is invaluable in helping the council to understand the priorities of our community.”

The council was really pleased with the level of feedback received, she said.

“All submissions will be considered by councillors before they make their decisions in early June.”

The public could have its say on a range of options, including a $55 million hotel and carpark project, the sale of $16m of council assets and the closure of the Davis Library for one day a week.

The council is aiming for an average rates rise of 10.6 per cent - 12.8 per cent for residential properties - for 2024/25.

Nationally, the average rates rise is around 15 per cent.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said he was trying to make the council more open, visible and transparent.

“I think that effort has led to a more engaged community and, with that, we’ve seen a record number of submissions.

“Getting to 1000 would have been a great effort but 1600 is fantastic. It’s something to celebrate.”

To keep the rates increase to 10.6 per cent, the council is proposing to close the Whanganui East Pool, Rotokawau Virginia Lake Aviary and Repertory Theatre.

“We are looking to cut things and be more efficient but, on the other hand, the community is fighting for what’s important to them,’ Tripe said.

“When you add up all those areas - it’s pretty much everything we’ve proposed to cut.

“These are the tough decisions we are going to have to make.”

He said the number of submissions had caused “a little bit of anxiety” on the faces of council staff but it was a good problem to have.

“We’ll get through them.”

Public hearings on the LTP will be held on May 14-16 in the council chamber.

Broadbent said due to the large number of submissions received, deliberations - “when councillors make their final decisions on the matters raised in the plan” - would now take place on June 5, 6 and 7.

They were originally scheduled for May 28 and 29.

The LTP must be adopted by June 30.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.