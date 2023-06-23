The New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy is owned by WDCHL. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council’s commercial arm will now be overseen by two directors instead of three.

Council deputy chief executive Lance Kennedy said director Simon Karipa had resigned from Whanganui District Holdings Ltd (WDCHL) after receiving an offer that was “too good to refuse”.

“Part of the conditions of his employment was that he dropped some of his governance roles,” Kennedy said.

“He’s expressed disappointment that he wasn’t able to fulfil his term but he gave his notice with effect from June 30.”

WDCHL, a council-controlled organisation (CCO), owns GasNet, the Whanganui Port Operating Company and the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

Karipa was appointed to the board in 2018.

His resignation meant the council had to approve a reduction in the minimum number of directors because the company’s constitution required no more than six and no fewer than three.

The change was approved unanimously at a meeting this week.

Kennedy said the outcome of an ongoing council CCO review was yet to be determined and the recruitment of a replacement director would likely “take a number of months”.

“Both existing directors - Declan Millan and Carolyn van Leuven are comfortable with the proposition.”

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said she didn’t think it was ideal to have two directors overseeing a structure of the size of WDCHL but the remaining directors were capable and would have the support of a senior council officer.

Councillor Kate Joblin said she knew of companies bigger than WDCHL that had only one director.



