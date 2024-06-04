The gallery will reopen later this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some Whanganui District councillors are cautious about adding an entry fee at the soon-to-reopen Sarjeant Gallery at Pukenamu Queen’s Park.

Last month, councillor Rob Vinsen, supported by councillors Philippa Baker-Hogan and Ross Fallen, proposed a $15 entry fee for out-of-towners at the Sarjeant and a $5 fee at the Whanganui Regional Museum, an idea branded as “poppycock” by Sarjeant Gallery Trust chairwoman Nicola Williams.

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said a thorough consultation with gallery staff and the Sarjeant trust was needed before any decisions were made.

“I would suggest it would be unwise to implement any sort of entry fee in the first year of the new Sarjeant being open,” he said.

“Ultimately, we want the opening to be the best it can be, and we want as many people as possible to take advantage of a facility that’s world-class and hasn’t been open for 10 years.”

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said there were other ways of gaining income and “making policy on the fly” was not a good idea.

“When staff have to figure out who is local and who is not, it can get very difficult. You actually need more staff to administer it,” she said.

“I would be looking at developing a range of packages that tourist operators and individuals can buy.

“It gives them a ticket to a variety of our offerings and would also give them special access and guided tours - to back-of-house collection storage, for example.”

Councillor Glenda Brown said she did not support an entry fee.

It was a subject the council could revisit further down the track - “but not now”.

“Let’s get the Sarjeant open and operating well first,” she said.

“The wider story here is not the fact that we are missing an opportunity for a small revenue gathering, but that national and international visitors will be coming to Whanganui, staying in accommodation and enjoying other aspects of our fine city.

“We need to capitalise on these opportunities, and I would suggest the money spent in our city would far outweigh this proposed entry fee.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley

The gallery is set to reopen this year after a decade of redevelopment, which has involved refurbishing and strengthening the original gallery and building a new wing - Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa.

At present, Whanganui ratepayers will cover 24.5 per cent - just over $17 million - of the total cost.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said more investigation into entry fees was needed.

“Often, things seem simplistic on the surface but the unintended consequence is a greater cost,” he said.

“Around New Zealand, there is only a small amount number of galleries that charge a fee. There is obviously a reason for that.

“I would be happy to have the first year free while we look into options. The timing is not right to introduce the Sarjeant with a fee.”

Councillor Jenny Duncan said she was not against the idea, but a lot more discussion was needed regarding “why we should do it and how we should do it”.

“Obviously the fee wouldn’t be for locals, but I don’t think it should be implemented immediately, either.”

Councillor Charlotte Melser said she was opposed to “haphazardly making calls on individual door charges”.

“This has been such a long time in the making and we owe it to ourselves to make it the best opening it can be,” she said.

“I’m really supportive of looking at what we have strategically and how we can best leverage it, but it needs to be well-thought-through.”

Councillor Michael Law said he had been surprised to learn there was no door charge at the gallery and he supported Vinsen’s proposal.

“If we’re bringing people to Whanganui who can’t spend $15 at an art gallery, then they haven’t come for the art gallery and they haven’t come to spend money in the district,” Law said.

He said even if the entry fee meant fewer visitors, it would still provide revenue that could offset operating costs.

“I’m looking forward to a debate on why people think it should be free.”

Councillor Charlie Anderson said the Sarjeant was a world-class facility and making it free to visit could be “underselling it”.

“The locals certainly shouldn’t be charged, but maybe we should see how things go for the first year before making any decisions,” Anderson said.

Councillor Peter Oskam, as well as Fallen and Baker-Hogan, could not be reached for comment.

Councillor Kate Joblin did not wish to comment.

