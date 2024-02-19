The public can have its say on the proposed speed limit changes from today to March 20. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is pressing ahead with public consultation on speed limit reductions, despite a central government rethink.

Last November, the council agreed to consult on several changes, including dropping speed limits outside rural schools at Okoia, Mangamahu, Kaitoke and Brunswick from 100km/h to 30km/h and dropping them from 50km/h to 30km/h around most urban schools.

At the time, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi required speed reductions around 40 per cent of all district schools before June 30 this year, and all schools by 2027.

That’s now on hold, with Transport Minister Simeon Brown writing to councils saying the deadlines no longer applied as the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits was being reviewed.

Council policy manager Elise Broadbent told a council strategy and policy committee that council had the mandate to consult and it didn’t know what central government would do with its legislation.

“We are in a grey space, so we will wait and see what happens.

“Until that future is known we will continue to operate under our bylaw.”

Councillor Michael Law said the council’s decision in November was “for the safety of our tamariki” and council still needed to do what was right.

“Just because central government says jump we don’t say ‘how high?’

“I am fully supportive of lowering these amounts.

“My only apprehension to this is (the full speed limit reduction by) 2027. I’d love to do it in 2024.”

The council is the road controlling authority (RCA) responsible for local public roads within the Whanganui district.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said the coalition Government had signalled it wanted speed limits increased not decreased, which could over-ride any decisions the council made.

Councillor Kate Joblin said going ahead with public consultation was still a good idea.

“We are talking about schools. We are talking about places where there are vulnerable populations,” she said.

Unofficial speed limits - where a speed limit is in place but not legally enforceable, such as in aged care facilities or campsites - would also be formalised if council changes are signed off.

Members of the public can have their say on the proposed speed limit changes from today until March 20.

Hearings and deliberations will follow in April and May.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.