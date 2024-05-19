After an opening-round loss, Ratana got one back over their neighbours in Tasman Tanning premier rugby on Saturday. Photo / Jared Smith

After an opening-round loss, Ratana got one back over their neighbours in Tasman Tanning premier rugby on Saturday. Photo / Jared Smith

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Tāmata Hauhā Rātana have thrown themselves a much-needed Tasman Tanning Premier playoffs lifeline and squared their Rangitīkei derby ledger with a comfortable 28-10 away win over Marton on Saturday.

Backs to the wall at the foot of the points table to start the second round, while smarting from Marton having spoiled their return to Premier at the Pa in the season opener, Rātana brought a full serving of aggression and played with much more structure in both the forwards and through the backline – with veterans in key positions setting the tone.

A scrum that had struggled previously against Marton held firm, and Rātana showed respect by taking kickable points when they were on offer to build scoreboard pressure – halfback Tawhiwhi Karaitina slotting five straight as the visitors built on their 16-3 halftime lead.

Fullback Cody Hemi chimed into the backline expertly to lay on one try and nearly another as his team just missed their bonus-point fourth try when the ball was spilled in the corner on fulltime.

Try-scoring blindside flanker Brett Joyce has added so much by just being ruggedly reliable to compliment captain/coach Jamie Hughes at openside.

The game was still very stop-start with mistakes and penalties on both sides, but Marton easily came off the worst after suffering an early blow from which they didn’t recover.

Talented halfback Dakuitoga Natuquata was knocked out while making an attacking kick less than five minutes into the match.

This forced incumbent Steelform Whanganui first-five Dane Whale to cover Natuquata’s spot while veteran winger Elijah Ah Chong slotted into the midfield – as any pre-match plans Marton had went out the window.

Missing a couple of first-half penalties didn’t help, as Marton used three men on the tee.

The succession of penalties eventually saw successful kicker Ah Chong receive a yellow card in the second half, and while he was away, reserve winger Riley Peraka scored his debut Premier try after travelling from the Pa following the earlier Senior game.

Second-five Mitai Hemi scored off a powerful individual run, with Marton’s only consolation coming from skipper Fale Telea Lote diving on an attacking chip kick then quickly slotting Lote the conversion.

Marton also saw lock Kali Rasese stretchered off with a leg injury near fulltime, a problem they didn’t need with veteran lock Alex Mulipola already sidelined, on top of Natuquata’s head knock.

“That was a bit hard to lose him, especially on a bit of a controversial move,” said assistant coach Max Ramiroz of their livewire halfback.

“Shout for Rātana coming and playing the basics very well, being aggressive in defence and around the rucks.

“We obviously lack a bit of structure in attack and we got a lot of penalties, and that’s a shame at this level.

“Rātana, and good on them, put a bit of pressure on us, and we didn’t really [respond].”

Hughes was satisfied with the first round reversal, Rātana getting their first road win back in Premier.

“Just proud of the boys today, and the effort we put in – backing up each other and trusting in each other.

“I think a big player today was first-five Akira Mako – those boys are from Rātana but they’re travelling from Rotorua, been signed up and travelling down when they can get here.

“He was a big difference today in our backline and controlling our forwards around the field.”

Rātana knew this was a must-win match, their four points keeping them in touch with the teams sitting in third to fifth place.

“This is the way we wanted to start the second round – we wanted to start the first round like this but it didn’t play our way,” said Hughes.

“We think we are a Top 4 squad, just trying to get everyone to click on the same page makes it a lot easier.”

Rātana 28 (B Joyce, R Peraka, M Hemi tries; T Karaitina 3 pen, 2 con) bt Marton 10 (F Telea Lote try; E Ah Chong pen, Lote con). HT: 16-3.







