Raymond Salu scores for Kaierau against Marist on Saturday.

Bragging rights for the Whanganui Metro derby remain with Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, after they pulled away from a fading Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, 40-18 on Saturday.

The keenly anticipated Tasman Tanning Premier fixture on Old Timers’ Day at Spriggens Park appeared to be heading for a cliffhanger finish at 25-18 entering the final quarter, with Marist having repelled Kaierau’s latest attack with a penalty to clear their territory.

In the past couple of games, Kaierau had started well with solid structure in-and-around the set-piece and a smart kicking game, only to lose shape with fatigue and mounting infringements.

But Marist still have a lot of players adjusting to the lift from Senior to Premier rugby, and individual mistakes with loose passes, mounting penalties, and crucial touch finders instead falling to Kaierau’s outside backs, took a toll.

From that next missed line kick in about the 60th minute, two of Kaierau’s outstanding game-breakers combined to send Marist into a tailspin from which they could not recover.

Fullback Peceli Malanicagi made a scything run back upfield, in-and-away from a slow cover defence, and when back amongst his forwards he found fellow Steelform Whanganui representative Raymond Salu to dot down for his second try.

Salu, showing the conditioning he had built-up by the time he played the 2023 Heartland competition, made massive inroads on the carry, taking the first-five position on attacking lineouts, and played to the 80th minute after coming off for a brief spell either side of halftime to tape a gash to his leg.

Without the injured Sheldon Pakinga, Kaierau first-five Ethan Robinson kicked well in general play and was able to land a couple of difficult goals into the wind after he and Marist halfback Daniel Kauika previously both had trouble in the conditions.

Marist’s kicking inaccuracy continued when looking for the sideline, allowing Kaierau to stay on attack and keep their shape, with Malanicagi laying on another try assist to go with the kick-chase score he claimed earlier in the half.

Before they dropped off the pace, Marist had gone blow-for-blow with Kaierau – No 8 Atriana Marino capping good play with a barge-over try, while skipper Lake Ah Chong toiled hard and the recruited outside backs CJ Stowers and Carliwyne Riddles created breakout opportunities.

The side did miss injured midfielder Josaia Bogileka, and while team continuity is there, coach Steelie Koro acknowledged at key moments, individuals made costly mistakes.

“Today it showed with some key players out, the young ones struggled a bit around those areas.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to get the players to do - is work on those things that’s part of their role in the team.

“If you’re a kicker, get out there and do some kicks. If you’re a hooker, get out and throw some balls around. If you’re a loosie, tackle your jackals.

“Those little micro-skills the boys are not doing outside of the trainings, and it makes it difficult, if you’re making too many 1 per cent errors, to come back.”

Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana was pleased that following another strong start, again scoring inside of five minutes, this time his team maintained cohesion.

“Something we talked about is trying to finish strong and stay in those moments, trust in the structure that they put in place – the boys – actually have faith and just play it out and see what happens.”

Kaierau did lose two players to the sinbin – halfback Eben Claassen caught without a mouthguard and veteran prop Lasa Ulukuta, once again returning from the Pirates club, making a high tackle – but both incidents were isolated as overall the visitors kept a much lower penalty count than previous weeks.

“Not allowing those [professional fouls] to creep up, just one after another happened in the past, so actually wasn’t too bad,“ Tamehana said.

The coach also praised Salu, who is showcasing more stamina than at the same time last season.

“Everyone knows what he’s like as a rep player; he’s just going to bring more value the more fitter he is, really happy with that.”

Kaierau 40 (R Salu 2, R Vudiniabola, B Eves, P Malanicagi, Z Robinson tries; E Robinson 2 pen, 2 con) bt Marist 18 (A Marino, C O’Leary, R Baleidreketi tries; D Kauika pen). HT: 20-8.