Hunterville are pushing for finals rugby.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Nine WRFU championship trophies in 14 years - that’s a heavy legacy to ask Kelso Hunterville’s new young guns to carry.

But with their 2023 Tasman Tanning Senior semifinal hopes on the line, as well as a chance to snatch the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield off the side who have assumed their championship mantle in recent seasons, expect a characteristically big effort at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Currently sitting seventh and six points adrift of fourth place, Hunterville (5-4) will face defending champions Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic (8-1), and Ray McDougall - assistant coach to longtime club servant Greg Parkes - says they will need to be “up on the toes” against Celtic’s vaunted midfield.

“We’ve just got to get on them and shut their game players down,” McDougall said.

“Give Celtic a bit of an arm wrestle, we’re renowned for upsetting them at the right time of the season and vice versa.”

Although he’s “slid the boots on” a couple of times on Hunterville’s bench, Parkes has been trying to step aside from the game, as did his brother and current club president Scott this year.

Other veterans of the long championship run have also retired, while 2022 captain Henry Kilmister has been working a shearing job overseas.

“We’ve sort of got a lot of young, young ones. There’s some bloody good talent coming through,” said McDougall.

“A lot of the old patrons have hung up the boots and moved on.

“Injuries have been pretty strong this year for some reason.”

Hard-working forward Brent Illston had to be convinced to take his time recovering from a groin and hamstring injury, only to finally return then hurt his shoulder and back.

There were four other injuries in last weekend’s narrow loss to JJ Walters Asphalt Marton, the result coming down to one crucial call.

Parkes and McDougall have been working with a small squad of about 25 this year - they’ve occasionally had “a couple of mates’ mates” jump on the bench for home games to pad out the roster.

“Numbers have been pretty good, but it’s younger guys coming through.”

Holding the squad together has been captain Matthew Horton, who has just switched back to the midfield after being required to plug a gap at flanker.

Leigham Harding is the regular goal-kicker, while the side includes Whanganui cricket representative Angus Dinwiddie, who has Premier rugby experience with Waverley Harvesting Border.

Should Hunterville tip up Celtic, it will be all-on for their last game away to Bennett’s Taihape, who also took the Challenge Shield off Marist earlier this year, while Hunterville have a score to settle after the Memorial Park club denied them title No 10 in 2022′s Division 3 final.

“There’s a few comebacks from last year,” said McDougall.

“We just try to use our smaller guys to be mobile - wear the big boys down.”

June 17th, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Marton vs Mustangs, Marton Park; Celtic vs Hunterville, Spriggens Park; Ratana vs Kaierau, Ratana Pa; Utiku vs Border, Memorial Park No 1; Taihape vs Counties, Memorial Park No 2; Pirates vs Knights, Spriggens Park (2.35pm).