Nina Panaligan drumming at Riverside Church in Whanganui.

Drummer at Riverside Christian Church in Whanganui, Nina Panaligan, is a valuable community member with her music ministry.

She is seeking to stay in New Zealand by getting an accredited employer to offer her and hopefully her sister a job offer. Otherwise, they will have to return to the Philippines in a few weeks.

Nina and her sister have finished the caregiving course back home in the Philippines. They don’t have work experience yet as a caregiver, but they are willing to learn.

And if there is no available caregiver job for them they are willing to work in a dairy farm, cafe, restaurant or any job that can provide them a working visa. They are also willing to relocate if it is necessary.

Nina and her sister reunited with their family when they arrived here in New Zealand on July 28 last year on a visitor visa after leaving the Philippines and moving to Australia in 2011.

Their father and two younger siblings left the Philippines and reunited with his wife and the children’s mother, Fatima, in Australia in 2017.

“It is really an absolute blessing for our family to be whole again after a long year of being separated. We are praying, believing and trusting our God that He will make a way so that Nina and her sister can stay here in New Zealand with us forever as a family, for Nina and our family to serve our God in our church and make New Zealand as our second home,” said Fatima.

Nina can be contacted via Pastor Avish Petras on 022 362 1343.



