Cancer Society supportive care co-ordinator Kerri Dewson-Pratt (left) and cancer patient Andy Hill. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Cancer patients in Whanganui are stuck in limbo with no clear end in sight for when they will no longer have to travel to Palmerston North for chemotherapy treatment.

In June, the Chronicle reported that a chemotherapy unit was expected to open this year, more than three years after funding was announced.

The latest update provided by a Whanganui Hospital spokeswoman said progress for completion of the unit was continuing on schedule.

When asked whether the unit would be open by December 31, the spokeswoman said there was no change to the operational timeline.

“The unit is on schedule.”

Currently, the Whanganui Cancer Society is transporting 40 people a week to chemotherapy appointments in Palmerston North, with the service being run by volunteer drivers from the community.

A Cancer Society spokeswoman said the rising cost of petrol was having an impact and many patients had to make multiple trips before they were eligible for reimbursement from Te Whatu Ora.

Some Whanganui cancer patients had to take sick or unpaid leave from work due to the travel time it took to attend their chemotherapy appointments, she said.

“It’s bad enough that they have cancer in the first place, but to have to travel for the treatment is hard. I would like for them to be able to have treatment here, especially when it’s a doable thing.”

Royal New Zealand Air Force instructor Andy Hill said his workplace had been supportive in giving him days off to travel to chemotherapy infusions for prostate cancer.

“I think I’m a lucky person because at this stage I only have six [sessions] and a lot of people have a higher number.”

He said infusions could take a while - up to five hours for some patients - and it was a long time for family members to wait.

Breast cancer patient Lea Arntz said the return trip from Palmerston North would be “ghastly” for people who were not feeling well after an infusion.

“An hour can be a long time if you’re not feeling well.”

Lea Arntz has been calling on friends to help drive her to Palmerston North to attend chemotherapy appointments. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Hill has been experiencing intense joint pain and vomiting as side-effects of chemotherapy.

“When you’re sick and taking on chemo and you’ve got it in your veins, you just don’t want to do anything; you just want to lie there and sleep, then you have to motivate yourself to organise your travel.”

He said continuing to work had helped him maintain his mental health.

“I think that’s the most challenging part, being in so much pain and being at home not able to do anything.”

Arntz has been getting lifts to appointments from friends, but a unit in Whanganui would cut down on travel time and the cost of petrol.

“It’s a hard journey and I don’t want to go with strangers, that’s my personal feeling towards it.”

For patients without cars it would be really difficult having to rely on other people all the time, she said.

A Whanganui chemotherapy unit would mean being able to go straight home instead of worrying about sitting in the car as a passenger and not feeling well, she said.

“It would make a huge difference if we could have it here because so many people have to go through this.”

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whananui Chronicle covering health stories and general news.








