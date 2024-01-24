NLC also won the award in 2019.

Whanganui band NLC has started the new year with a bang, taking home best roots reggae album at the Waiata Maori Music Awards.

The band’s seventh record On the Fly beat out competition from Israel Starr, Origin Roots Aotearoa and Chad Chambers.

Winners were announced virtually last New Year’s Eve.

NLC won the award in 2019 for Know Your Roots, with fellow Whanganui act Come On Up claiming it in 2022 for its self-titled EP.

Former Whanganui musician Seth Haapu also got a nod on December 31, winning best Māori male solo artist.

Haapu, nominated for best song, best music video and best songwriter, released his newest record Whai Ora last year.

NLC will perform at the One Love festival in Tauranga later this month, alongside Whanganui’s House of Shem and Ōhakune-based Brutha Rodz.

