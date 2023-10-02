An investigation into the fatal crash in Port Rd is continuing. Photo / 123rf

An investigation into the fatal crash in Port Rd is continuing. Photo / 123rf

The man who died after a crash in Whangamatā last week has been named as 35-year-old Joshua Nathan Warburton, of Whangamatā.

NZME reported last week a vehicle went into a creek in Port Rd in Whangamatā about 11.40pm on September 27. The driver was found dead.

Police said their thoughts were with his family.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.

It was one of three fatal crashes in the region last Wednesday night.

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Hamurana Rd near Rotorua shortly before 7pm.

Despite medical assistance being provided, the rider died at the scene, police said.

Police were then called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Tapapa about 8.50pm.

One person died at the scene and two others were injured and taken to hospital.





