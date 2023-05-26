A Te Manu Toroa event that took place on Waitangi Day at the Historic Village.

Immunisations, food, music and children’s activities will be available at a whānau day tomorrow, as kaupapa Māori health provider Te Manu Toroa encourages engagement with its health and social services.

It comes ahead of Aotearoa Immunisation Week next week - a joint initiative by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority to increase opportunities for immunisation.

Te Manu Toroa’s whānau day will run from 10am to 3pm at its clinic in Gate Pa. All are welcome to attend.

Its purpose is to engage with communities, particularly those in Parkvale, Gate Pa and Greerton and boost awareness of its programmes for enrolled patients and the general public.

Te Manu Toroa also hoped to target whānau who needed to catch up on their children’s immunisations. Childhood immunisations, flu shots, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) and Covid-19 boosters would be available on the day.

Last month, the Bay of Plenty Times reported data from the Ministry of Health which showed Māori children in the Bay of Plenty were below the national averages for immunisation rates.

Te Manu Toroa chief executive Pat Cook said it had a wide range of medical, health and community support services available.

“We are kaupapa Māori, easy to access and care about the hauora [health] of our people.”

Cook said when Te Manu Toroa first started, its staff walked the streets in Parkvale, Gate Pa and Greerton with enrolment forms to encourage whānau to join a kaupapa Māori general practice.

“We’ve been a part of these communities for nearly three decades, so it’s important for us to stay active in these areas.”

Other services being highlighted at the whānau day included mental health and addiction, dental for children and adolescents, health and wellness Rongoā Māori (traditional Māori healing) and pepi ora nursing services - a free service available to all New Zealand whānau for children from birth to 5 years.

In a media release, national public health service national director Dr Nick Chamberlain said Aotearoa immunisation week aimed to drive vaccine uptake ahead of winter with a call for people to get up to date with their vaccinations either at local events, their GP, pharmacies, or hauora (health) providers.

Chamberlain said it had a national target of 95 per cent of all children being up to date with all their immunisations at 24 months of age by June 30, 2024.

“Unfortunately, we are behind where we need to be for tamariki vaccinations, and there’s a significant equity gap for tamariki Māori that we need to reduce urgently.”

Te Aka Whai Ora chief medical officer Dr Rawiri Jansen said it was “vital” that whānau had the opportunity to get immunised against flu, Covid-19, measles and whooping cough.

“It is particularly important we protect our pēpi, tamariki, and kaumātua, who are hit hardest by winter illnesses,” Jansen said in the media release.

Jansen said there had been a close call with measles cases in Auckland recently.

“Measles is a dangerous illness for babies and small children so now is a very good time to get your whānau up to date with all their immunisations.

“We’re working with hauora Māori partners throughout the motu to make vaccination as easy as possible this week with pop-up clinics and community events. Make it a priority to visit your Māori provider, local doctor or pharmacy and protect the people you love.”