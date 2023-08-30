An artist's impression of the Whale Song sculpture park. Graphic / Tilt Architecture

The proposed Whale Song sculptures could boost Kāpiti’s tourism numbers by up to 500,000, according to a recent report.

The report was created by Infometrics after it was commissioned by Kāpiti Coast District Council to estimate the economic impact of Whale Song – a proposed sculpture consisting of seven life-sized humpback whales in central Paraparaumu.

Delving into the district’s tourism sector, the report said tourism accounted for almost 7 per cent of jobs and up to $174 million in yearly expenditure, both of which the report claimed could be boosted by the addition of Whale Song.

With an estimated increase in additional annual visitors of between 50,000 on the low end and 500,000 on the high end coming to Kāpiti to see the sculpture, the report stated jobs in the tourism sector could increase by anywhere between 5 per cent and 43 per cent.

Tourism expenditure could also increase by $5.7m to $51m per year, with GDP increasing by $3.8m to $34m, the report said.

The report also said Whale Song was “relatively unique” compared to other Kāpiti attractions such as Southward Car Museum, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve and Kāpiti Island, all of which cost to visit and take up a good chunk of time.

“Although the admission fee for nearby attractions is unlikely to be a major deterrent, the combination of cost and time is likely to deter some visitors, so we would expect Whale Song could attract a greater number of visitors.”

An artist's impression of the Whale Song sculptures. Graphic / Tilt Architecture and Ra Vincent

Other attractions elsewhere in New Zealand are also referenced in the report as “proxy attractions”, which are attractions with a broad-based appeal, no access fee, and which can be accessed and appreciated in a short period of time.

Similar attractions to Whale Song, according to the report, are Te Rewa Rewa Bridge in New Plymouth, the Hundertwasser Public Toilets in Kawakawa, Huka Falls near Taupō, and The Church of the Good Shepherd at Lake Tekapo, all of which get between 250,000 and 900,000 visitors per year.

“It is important to note that the proxy attractions listed are all established attractions with wide recognition locally, nationally and internationally.

“It could take many years for Whale Song to achieve a comparable level of recognition and visitation.”

The report concluded by discussing capacity in the district.

“The economic impacts modelled assume that there is sufficient capacity in Kāpiti to meet demand from visitors, in terms of businesses, facilities and staff.

“For example, if accommodation capacity is insufficient, Kāpiti Coast will not benefit from an increase in overnight guests coming to visit Whale Song.

“Alternatively, visitors to Whale Song could take up accommodation capacity and displace existing tourist activity, such as business travellers.”

The Whale Song project is being spearheaded by Marco Zeeman, a former Wellingtonian of the Year recipient.

The multi-million-dollar project would be funded via donations and grants.