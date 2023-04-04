Driftwood that has collected at 'The Heads' in Whakatāne. Photo / Supplied

By Te Ao Māori News

Work has started to remove a large build-up of driftwood and detritus at a popular Bay of Plenty location.

Whakatāne District Council is collaborating with Ngāti Hokopu to remove and tidy up Te Hau O Te Rangi Tutua, also known as “The Heads” in Whakatāne.

Ngāti Hokopu kaumātua Charlie Bluett said because the awa’s detritus and driftwood had no way to leave the stream, it was up to people to get in and do the mahi.

“The awa keeps bringing rubbish in and it flows to our river mouth; none of it can wash out or clear up, so that is what we are focusing on with the Whakatāne council, to help them safely do the mahi by providing karakia this morning.”

The view over Whakatāne Heads from a lookout above the Bay of Plenty township. Photo / NZME

Whakatāne District Council spokesperson Nikorima Broughton said the council intended to incorporate haukāinga into this mahi and provide solutions to help manage waste in a more eco-friendly way.

“Health and safety is a huge thing for us, whether it be in the practices we have but also ensuring that we are safe ā wairua, so the use of karakia and support from the local hapū ensures that we are doing things as safely as possible.”

Broughton said the previous methods of cleaning and clearing up the debris and driftwood included loading the rubbish and simply dumping it at the rubbish dump.

People watch massive waves breaking at Whakatāne Heads in 2020. Photo / NZME

He said the council had now developed another initiative that would help the environment, whānau and the community of Whakatāne.

“Previously we would normally collect all of the waste wood here and then it would go off to the dump but this time we are trying to use a new a new initiative where we could clear the area, have a mulching machine mulch all of the wood and give it to whānau, who will then be able to use it for their gardens and the leftover wood as firewood for the winter.”

Charlie Bluett of Ngāti Hokopu said that haukāinga were glad to have been incorporated in the kaupapa by providing karakia and a safe environment for the council to continue their mahi.

“The council’s support has been a huge help and without their assistance, we would not have been able to do it all by ourselves and so we are grateful to them for bringing in the support needed to achieve today’s work.”



