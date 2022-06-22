A Lotto Powerball ticket sold in Whakatāne has won more than $12 million. Photo / Supplied

A Lotto ticket bought in Whakatāne has won $12.25 million with Powerball first division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne, in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

The prize is made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's winner is the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win comes just three weeks after a lucky Auckland man scored himself $6.3 million with Powerball First Division.

The man is looking forward to buying a house and helping his family.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Kelston Digital Photos in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Taupō and Southland.

Eighteen players each won $12,933 with Lotto Second Division.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $28,133. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Devonport New World in Auckland.

Other winners were in Whangarei, Whitianga, Rotorua, Tokoroa, Napier, Manawatu - Whanganui, Masterton, Lower Hutt, Hokitika, Christchurch and Darfield.

Meanwhile, Strike has rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores was advised to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.