Police are seeking information from the public to assist their investigation. Photo / File

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police has launched a homicide investigation after a man who was seriously assaulted on Saturday died.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Whakatāne Hospital yesterday shortly before 11.30am after being seriously assaulted.

Police say the victim received medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital. He died today.

A homicide investigation has subsequently commenced and police are seeking help from the public.

A spokeswoman said the man was dropped off at the hospital but they had no further details they were able to provide.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220618/2962.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.