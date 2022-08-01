A Woman has been taken to hospital after a road collapsed in Whakarewarewa Village. Video / Aukaha News

Whakarewarewa Village remains closed to visitors after a tourist fell into a sinkhole and was seriously injured last week.

Rotorua Lakes Council said repair work was undertaken during the weekend and the hole was filled with steam vents installed.

The sinkhole has been filled in at Whaka Village. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Emergency services were called to the living thermal village in Rotorua on Thursday

after an elderly Australian woman fell into a fumarole

(sinkhole) on a footpath.

Her husband received moderate injuries trying to pull his wife from the hole.

The woman was transferred to Waikato Hospital and remained in a serious but stable condition.

The site would be monitored and the road would remain closed in the meantime, the council said in a statement.

An elderley tourist was seriously injured after falling into the sinkhole. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

"People who do not need to be there are asked to stay away. The village has been temporarily closed to visitors by village management.

"Council is keeping contacts in the village informed."

The council was working with WorkSafe, which was investigating the incident.