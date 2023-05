Police were called to the burglary around 11.20pm.

Police were called to the burglary around 11.20pm.

A business was ram-raided in Whakamaru overnight.

Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial building on Tihoi Rd around 11.20pm.

A spokeswoman said four people used a vehicle to gain entry and stole goods before fleeing the scene.

She said inquiries were ongoing.