The scene of a homicide investigation in Whakamarama. Photo / Mead Norton

The two men charged with killing 27-year-old Bay of Plenty man Eli Johnson can now be named.

Quadye Richard Dean Hulbert, 29, and Billy Tama Rielly, 21, are jointly charged with the murder, alleged to have happened at a Whakamarama property on June 12.

The pair appeared in the High Court at Tauranga on Wednesday morning, both entering not guilty pleas. The men initially appeared in court on July 25.

Interim name suppression granted at the pair's first appearance lapsed today.

A four-week trial was set down by Justice Graham Lang for July next year.

Emergency services were first called to the property about 8.30pm on the night of the alleged murder, where they found Johnson with critical injuries.

He died at the scene shortly after.