A large fire in Whakamārama on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

The cause of a large shed fire in Whakamārama on Sunday evening cannot be determined.

Five fire engines and other support vehicles were called to a property on Turner Rd in Western Bay of Plenty at 7.54pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said yesterday the fire was “fully involved” when they arrived.

Today, a spokesperson said four fire trucks had attended the fire and “multiple sheds and vehicles were engulfed in flames”.

“Due to the level of damage caused by this fire, the cause could not be determined.”

Earlier a Fenz spokeswoman said there was no mention of the fire being suspicious.

Residents in the area earlier described a “big explosion” that made their “whole house shake and windows rattle”.

Fiona Spalding said she could see the flames get bigger, hear “cracking and popping” and smell smoke.

A woman living three kilometres from the blaze said she heard a “loud cracking” and “creaking” noise, similar to the noise of an earthquake.

“We thought it was an earthquake at first, but there was no shake.”