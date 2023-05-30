Voyager 2023 media awards

Whakaari/White island eruption: Owners fail to have charges against them dismissed

The owners of Whakaari/White Island have failed to have charges relating to the deaths of 22 people during the 2019 eruption thrown out.

Three members of the Buttle family are charged as directors for failing in their duty to workers and tourists, and will face trial alongside a dozen other parties, in five weeks.

Their company, Whakaari Management, is also alleged to have failed its duty.

Judge Evangelos Thomas dismissed their application at a hearing of Whakatāne District Court sitting in Auckland today but amended the charges to limit WorkSafe to alleging that the Buttles failed to obtain expert advice that the guided tours were conducted safely.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

