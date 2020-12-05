Website of the Year

New Zealand

Whakaari/White Island: Burns surgeon Richard Wong She talks of White Island horror

14 minutes to read

Leading burns surgeon Richard Wong She has opened up on the toll of treating Whakaari / White Island patients, including him being taken to breaking point. Photo / New Zealand Herald

Neil Reid
By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

One of New Zealand's top burns surgeons has opened up on the human cost of treating Whakaari / White Island victims – including being taken to breaking point himself. Neil Reid reports

The tears came

