Whakaari / White Island: Death toll rises to 22 as police confirm Horst Westenfelder killed in disaster

The death toll from the eruption of Whakaari / White Island last year has risen to 22 after police confirmed another person succumbed to injuries from the disaster.

The death of 64-year-old Horst Westenfelder occurred on 2 July at a hospital overseas, police said in a statement today.

Westenfelder died due to medical complications while receiving treatment for injuries he received on Whakaari/White Island, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr Westenfelder who have requested privacy as they are still coming to terms with the death of their much-loved husband, father and grandfather," police said today.

Westenfelder's wife Angelika said her husband started her "last journey" in July.

"It is unbelievable, how many months my joyful, sensible and strong husband 'Horsti', was fighting for his life and I am thankful to everyone who was thinking of us and helping us during that very hard time," she said.

"He lost this battle and started his last journey in July. It is an irreplaceable loss for our family, his friends and of course for myself. In loving memory of a full and exciting life," she said.