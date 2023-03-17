Voyager 2022 media awards
Weymouth toddler murder trial: ‘Window of opportunity’ the central mystery of Arapera Fia’s death

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Weymouth toddler's death: Two defendants plead not guilty through their lawyers. Video / Hayden Woodward

It’s impossible to know the context of a short video played in the High Court of Auckland on Friday afternoon at the murder trial of Tyson Brown. He has been charged with killing Arapera Fia

