For the second time in a week, the West Coast is facing a deluge of rain and wind with a fresh threat of flooding and destructive winds.

MetService has issued a swathe of weather warnings which sweep much of the South Island and central North Island, bringing torrential rain and gale-force winds.

In Westland, 150mm to 200mm of rain is forecast to fall in the ranges between 9pm tonight and 8am Saturday.

MetService is warning people in the region to prepare, as heavy rain last week means this deluge could have a larger effect.

“This amount of rain may have a greater impact than it normally would due to the periods of heavy rain already experienced in this area over the last week.”

🟠 Severe Weather Update 🟡



🌧 Heavy rain for the West Coast and Southern Alps overnight - particularly intense in the Westland District where it may have a greater impact than usual after last week's event, making surface flooding, slips and swollen rivers more likely.… pic.twitter.com/o2RiZTKTnM — MetService (@MetService) January 25, 2024

Westland was under a state of emergency last week after torrential rain closed highways and caused rivers to rise rapidly.

In Tasman, more rain is expected with peak rates of 2mm/h to 30mm/h. MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for six hours between 4am and 10am on Saturday;

The Canterbury High Country is under a strong wind warning from midnight tonight through until Saturday morning - and MetService warns gales could top 120km/h in exposed places.

It’s not just rain that’s set to batter the South Island - Niwa Weather is warning of extremely strong winds that are set to sweep across elevated areas of the western South Island.

Nerd 🤓 alert!



Tonight, a strong low-level jet stream (LLJ) will bring very strong wind, especially at elevation, to parts of the western South Island.



The LLJ will also mean a period of intense rain with 100-200 mm of rain in 12 hours.



Risk of flooding & wind damage for some. pic.twitter.com/2Z41Ve69fb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 25, 2024

Further south, near Fiordland, MetService is warning that Doubtful Sound could see heavy rain approaching warning criteria and Fiordland could face north to northeast winds approaching gale force.

There’s some gnarly weather in the North Island too - and Aucklanders could be facing a damp anniversary weekend as a front sweeps the country.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald there will be “a bit of everything” for the top of the North Island.

“There will be some good periods to start off with, so today and the first half of Saturday, but then the latter part of that day declines.”

The second half of Sunday is expected to bring wet weather across Auckland which is forecast to stick around until Monday, bringing possible thunder with it as well.

By the second half of Monday Makgabutlane says much of the weather should have moved on.

Wondering what's up with the weather this weekend? 🤔



Seth says that the western + northern South Island look wet on Saturday morning & a plume of moisture could bring heavy rain to the North Island starting on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/P2l9mEBemM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 25, 2024

Further north in the Coromandel, it’s a similar story, so Aucklanders heading to the bach should pack a rain jacket with them.

“There are longer stretches of good weather but it might be a bit breezy and that weather could bring some showers through too.”

Moving down towards Wellington, the region is set to be battered by strong winds.

Between 6am and 3pm on Saturday Wellington is facing a strong wind watch.

The Tararua Ranges could see heavy rain approaching warning levels between 9am and 5pm on Saturday.