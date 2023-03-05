Wet start to week to make way for fine weather in Hawke’s Bay

Storms brewing over the weekend near Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

A wet start will make way for fine conditions this week across Hawke’s Bay.

Patches of rain are forecast for Monday morning across the Bay, before the weather clears on Monday afternoon, according to MetService.

Fine conditions are then forecast for most of the week, apart from Friday which will see some rain return.

Temperatures will peak on Thursday with the mercury reaching 27C and 28C, according to MetService, in places such as Napier, Hastings, and Wairoa.

It comes following a wild summer for weather in the Bay which has seen lower-than-usual temperatures, more rain, and the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tropical Cyclone Kevin hit Vanuatu over the weekend, causing plenty of damage, but that cyclone is forecast to miss New Zealand in the coming days.

“Tropical Cyclone Kevin is a category 4 system lying well to the north of New Zealand,” a MetService statement read.

“It is tracking southeast over open waters over the next two days [Monday and Tuesday] while weakening and is likely to be re-classified as an extra-tropical low ... this system is not expected to impact New Zealand.”