After a muggy start to the week, a wet weather system is heading Whanganui's way. Photo / Bevan Conley

A spate of wet and warm weather is expected for the rest of the week for the Whanganui region.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the warm conditions were expected thanks to northerly winds moving across the country.

Highs during the day of around 24C were expected throughout the week, with overnight temperatures of around 15C.

Makgabutlane said the overnight temperatures were around 5C higher than average for this time of the year.

“So people will probably feel pretty muggy, pretty warm overnight, that’s going to be one of the main weather effects for the next few days at least,” she said.

The temperature was expected to drop to 21C on Sunday when a southwesterly front would bring a noticeable change in conditions.

“A change from those warm, humid, muggy kind of conditions into more fresher conditions,” Makgabutlane said.

Scattered rain was also expected for the rest of the week, with a wet weather system from the south expected to arrive over the region on Wednesday.

“Things becoming cloudier as time goes on and then some of that rain arriving,” she said.

The rain will clear up by Thursday afternoon but there may be more showers across the region late Friday and early Saturday.

“At this point [we’re] still a little bit uncertain as to how much of that rain is expected in the Whanganui region, but it still looks like a bit of a rainy and showery start to the weekend at least.”