The Buller Bridge at Westport in 2021. Today, streets were flooded again after a downpour. Photo / George Heard

A torrential downpour in Westport this morning has left streets flooded and some residents fearing floodwaters are contaminated with sewage.

The heavy rain this morning has blocked off access in the West Coast town.

Locals have contacted the Herald to say sewage had leaked into the floodwaters.

They said people were “anxious and angry” that it was happening again after two major flooding events in the past two years.

“We desperately need storm water upgrade,” one person wrote on the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page.

“When oh when will something be done... such high anxiety with rain.”

Another warned people with dogs to beware.

“Flood water on Stout Street is contaminated with sewerage,” they said.

One local feared how the town would cope with a Cyclone Gabrielle event.

Westport suffered severe flooding in July 2021. Photo / George Heard

Buller Emergency Management, however, says a heavy rain watch for the Buller region has now been lifted.

The rainfall threat that reached warning levels has passed but some localised heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible until midday.

MetService says strong winds today are due to a front sweeping across New Zealand.

“Behind the front a southwest blast is pushing up Canterbury coast, reaching Wellington early afternoon,” it says.

Watches & warnings at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/TXkeyeTiVp — MetService (@MetService) March 12, 2023

In July 2021, widespread flooding devastated Westport and surrounding areas, forcing more than 2000 people to be evacuated.

The NZ Army was called in to help amidst fears the Buller River could burst.

Hundreds of houses were left red or yellow-stickered and saw a massive clean-up operation.