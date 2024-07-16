McGrath has worked in the banking sector in Britain and New Zealand and was appointed Westpac chief executive in November 2021.

She started in the role in Wellington as Auckland was in lockdown at the time.

It has been a tough economic climate in recent times, she said.

“It was good to see inflationary pressures were easing, particularly with food prices.

She was “ever hopeful” that Consumer Price Index data due out this week would “show what the Reserve Bank needs it to show”.

McGrath was pleased with Reserve Bank commentary released last week when the bank held the official cash rate steady at 5.5% for an eighth consecutive meeting.

The bank said restrictive monetary policy had significantly reduced consumer price inflation and it was no longer saying interest rates needed to remain elevated for a sustained period.

The financial sector is interpreting the Reserve Bank statement as meaning interest rates may come down quicker than previously envisaged.

McGrath was also in Gisborne to celebrate the renovation of the city centre branch.

The investment reflected that Gisborne and regional New Zealand were important to the bank, she said.

McGrath also met with members of the Eastland Rescue Helicopter Trust and rescue chopper crew.

The annual Westpac Chopper Appeal raises awareness and funds for New Zealand’s rescue helicopter charitable trusts.

Westpac has been supporting the helicopter trusts since 1981 in what McGrath says is the longest-running sponsorship in the country.

Eastland Rescue Helicopter Trust is running a raffle with a 2024 Ford Ranger Ute as the prize.

Every cent raised in Eastland stays here to support the local rescue helicopter service.

McGrath asked the community to support the trust’s fundraising campaign.







