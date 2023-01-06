Scores of Westpac customers are facing a financial shock after pre-Christmas MasterCard purchases were not correctly processed. Photo / Alex Burton

Scores of Westpac customers are facing a financial shock after pre-Christmas MasterCard purchases were not correctly processed. Photo / Alex Burton

Westpac is apologising for leaving customers out of pocket after transactions made on the busiest shopping days before Christmas were not processed correctly and only put through a fortnight later.

A technology glitch is being blamed for MasterCard credit and debit payments made on December 23 and 24 not going through properly.

The bank confirmed the affected transactions had been put through on Thursday night.

Furious Westpac customers have reported being suddenly left unexpectedly hundreds of dollars in overdraft, some saying they have barely enough money to pay for groceries.

In a post on its Facebook page, Westpac said all affected payments should now be showing and any overdraft fees and interest incurred as a result of the mistake would be automatically waived.

“Due to a technology issue, some MasterCard credit and debit card payments made on December 23rd/24th were not processed correctly.

“Affected payments were processed last night and should now be visible in accounts.

“We apologise for any confusion.”

Scores of customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration at the blunder.

One said she had been left in overdraft which threatened to affect her ability to pay upcoming automatic bill payments.

“Not good enough. Xmas/new years is hard enough due to payment day changes and now this. Should have given us warning when it happened not days later,” she posted.

“Very frustrating Westpac. I’m so careful with my money and just woken to missing money! Single mother here and now don’t have funds for groceries, and as I saw that money had been taken out on those dates!” said another .

“Woke up to $400 in OD,” posted yet another customer.

Another customer said the banking mistake had left customers unexpectedly in overdraft and that his transactions didn’t add up.

“Even though those “missing” transactions were actually showing on those days suddenly days’ worth of transactions are missing from people’s account statements,” Ken Fuse told the Herald.















