Western Line trains won’t stop at Henderson station while emergency services respond to an unfolding incident there this afternoon.

An ambulance and rapid response unit are at the Henderson railway station on Railside Ave, a St John spokeswoman said.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are also at the scene, a police spokeswoman said, but further questions were referred to St John.

While trains bypass Henderson, buses will ferry passengers to the station.

Bus routes 14W from New Lynn and 146 from Swanson and Ranui are available for passengers en route to Henderson.

