Western Bay Representation review; views wanted on council structure

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer. Photo / Alan Gibson

Western Bay District Council has 11 councillors, a mayor and five community boards.

It’s time to decide whether that structure is a good fit for the district or whether change is needed.

Through ‘Do You Know: Representation Review Edition, Kei te mōhio koe: Te Putanga Arotake Whakaata’ the council wants to know what the district’s resident think.

“Representation lies at the heart of a thriving democracy and community, ensuring that the voices of everyone are heard, considered and represented in decision-making processes,” Western Bay Mayor James Denyer says.

As part of the representation review process the council has already decided that the first-past-the-post electoral system will be used for the 2025 and 2028 local body elections.

It also decided to establish Māori wards for the 2025 local body election. This means that for the first time the council’s representation arrangements will include a Māori ward or wards.

Councils are required to review their representation arrangements every six years to ensure they have effective and fair representation for the community. It includes things like where the boundaries of wards go and the number of elected councillors.

The district has changed since the last review in 2018.

“Our community is evolving, and our representation arrangements need to keep pace,” Denyer says.

Population estimates, according to Stats NZ, show nearly 12,000 newcomers to the Western Bay — from 48,960 in June 2017 to 60,770 in June 2023 — since 2018. This includes the general electoral population increasing from 43,000 to 53,500 and the Māori electoral population increasing from 5960 to 7240. The district is also becoming increasingly diverse.

The review will include:

■ The total number of councillors for the district and the way in which they are elected — this could be ‘at large’ (by everyone) or by ward (only people living in a ward can vote for a particular candidate);

■ The boundaries of wards, as well as the number of Māori wards, the district should have;

■ Whether community boards should be kept, how many there should be, what their boundaries are or should something different be tried.

Following consultation, the council will develop a draft proposal and check in with the community one more time later this year, in July-August, before adopting the final arrangements.

Any changes will be in place for the next Western Bay of Plenty District Council election in 2025.

What are the current representation arrangements?

Currently the Western Bay mayor is elected by the whole of the district, the 11 councillors are elected from three different general wards, and there are community boards serving Te Puke, Maketū, Waihī Beach, Katikati and Ōmokoroa.

There will be community events across the district, including a community group workshop at Te Puke Memorial Hall on April 8, 7pm-9pm.

Visit the council website for more details on how to take part in the consultation.

Feedback closes at 5pm, April 15.



