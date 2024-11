A photo showing the road between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier. Photo / Supplied

Fox Glacier Highway in the West Coast has been closed between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef after a crash.

Police said the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 2.15pm.

Initial reports stated there were serious injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.