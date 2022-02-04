Westport residents evacuate as more heavy rain hammers the West Coast town (04/02/2022 16:45pm). Video / George Heard

Residents in the Buller and Westport regions have been given the all-clear to return home, after more than 100 were evacuated because of rising flood levels yesterday.

An "extraordinary" amount of rain has fallen in the West Coast area over the past three and a half days; MetService reports more than 1 metre of rain has accumulated in some areas.

At least 100 people were evacuated from the area overnight, and 15 were rescued by helicopter from floodwaters.

Buller Civil Defence issued an update at about 7.45am today, saying evacuated residents could now return home.

"It is with great pleasure that we let our community know that the effects of the recent storm have not been as severe as we feared," the statement read.

"We welcome everybody in the evacuation areas in Westport to return to their homes.

"The team will be doing further inspections and reconnaissance up the Buller Gorge and north of Westport to Karamea. We will inform the community of any further issues in those areas once identified."

They advised people to enter their homes carefully and be mindful of power and gas.

"If your property has been affected by flood water, remove any rubbish and debris and place in sealed rubbish bag. Do not eat produce from your garden if the soil has been flooded."

An update from Buller District Council said power was back on in all houses, and all other lifelines - phones, water and sewerage - were operational.

They asked that residents treat all powerlines as live at all times.

West coast civil defence controller Te Aroha Cook said the weather event had been much less severe than the flooding last July, which affected more than 400 homes in the region.

"The Buller River didn't get past 8.5 or 8.6 metres, which is well below the 12 metres we were anticipating, in terms of what happened in July 2021."

"That means there was no spillover into the areas affected last year. However, there was surface flooding."

She said the evacuated residents were still at evacuation centres this morning – including 60 at the Holcim site and 11 in Greymouth – where they were being fed by the New Zealand Defence Force.

They were not aware of any impact on residents' vehicles and expected most evacuees would be able to return home with their own transport. Cook advised people to do so carefully and safely.

"We wouldn't want anyone to come out with injuries as a result, having come out on the bright side of this event," she said.

"We appreciate there's been a lot of anxiety for people who are returning home too, and we want people to do so safely."

The red warnings in place for the West Coast region finished at 1am, and MetService Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said rainfall had subsided.

He said an "extraordinary amount of rain" had fallen over the past few days - acummulations of up to a metre in some areas.

"If we look at the Buller region, up in the ranges and the headwaters of the Buller region, we've seen upwards of 500mm during this heavy rain event.

"Looking further south in the Westland District, the largest accumulations we saw was upwards of 1000mm, so a metre of rain."

Westport had recorded 285mm and Hokitika 202mm throughout the weather event, which began on Tuesday night.

"Heavier accumulations have been falling about higher ground and all of that rain has to go somewhere, it drains into the rivers and that causes those rivers to rise really rapidly," Corrigan said.

Rainfall has eased overnight in the West Coast region. Photo / George Heard

Multiple roads, including State Highway 76, are closed in the region because of surface flooding and slips, and Buller Emergency management is urging people not to drive or walk through the flood water.

SH67 from Waimangaroa to Granity is closed due to surface water.

Stevens Rd has surface water in some areas, which have been coned off.

Buller District Council says water may have washed away parts of the road, and may contain debris.

People should treat all flood water as contaminated and unsafe and should stay away from flooded areas.

About 100 people had been staying at the Buller Emergency Operations Centre and the Holcim evacuation facility on Cape Foulwind Rd.

Fire and emergency southern shift manager Simon Lyford said there had surprisingly been no weather-related callouts overnight in relation to the flooding.

With the rain band now moving up to the Marlborough, Wellington and Kāpiti regions, residents in these areas are now under a heavy rain watch.

Golden Bay residents are being warned to treat all surface water as possibly contaminated.

Heavy rain continues to fall across the top of the South Island.

Tasman District Council says large quantities of water are inundating parts of the wastewater system.

Spokesman Darryn Palmer says it means pumping stations around the bay are struggling to cope with the high volumes passing through them.

There have been reports of numerous places where wastewater has overflowed. People are urged to avoid contact with any flood waters until they subside.