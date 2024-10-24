But he has made a point of trying to attend meetings he is banned from, claiming a right to be there as an elected councillor.
Birchfield fronted up to Tuesday’s corporate services meeting, which was set to scrutinise and recommend the adoption of the council’s 2023-24 annual report.
Shortly after the meeting opened, Dooley excluded the public and ordered the livestream video to be turned off, saying councillors were going into a workshop session with the council’s external auditor.
“I believe that was an abuse of process,” Birchfield said on Thursday.
“The published agenda said it was an ordinary meeting – no mention of a workshop. Frank closed it, shut out the public and threatened to call the police to get rid of me.”