A Tracked Dumper used to develop community walking and biking trails around a West Coast campground has been stolen, and its owners are offering a reward for its undamaged return.

The $35,000 2020 Cormidi Tracked Dumper was stolen from the Gentle Annie Seaside Accommodation and Camping Ground sometime between Wednesday and Saturday last week.

Owner Jesse Paley-Atkins said the right orange machine was purchased new around two years ago as an important tool in developing the family orientated trails at the 1200 acre Gentle Annie property.

The property attracts thousands of kiwi guests from across New Zealand, who had been very enthusiastic about the development of the trails at Gentle Annie, Paley-Atkins said.

Local businesses Kawatiri Nature Environment and Communities Trust, Buller Cycle Club, and community volunteers, had been contributing to the development of the tracks.

“The tracks are an awesome asset to the local community which makes this theft particularly frustrating. We had also planned to use it to build a bike track at a local school over summer,” said Paley-Atkins.

“This is a very expensive and specialised piece of equipment. It’s very likely someone in the local community knows of its whereabouts-please do the right thing and help us locate it, so it can resume making something special for all of us to enjoy.”

He speculated there was some thought involved in taking the machine, as it had to be started without a key, driven out of the track, and likely loaded onto a vehicle or trailer.

“If you’re involved please return it, or leave it on the side of the road for us to collect-no questions asked. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to its successful return - undamaged.”

He said he was disappointed in the theft, as the area had always been very safe with little-to-no crime.

“It’s a terrible feeling to think that someone has done that, and it’s been really difficult trying to explain to our three young kids why someone would would even do that.”

A Givealittle page has been set up by a community member to raise funds for a replacement machine.

Do you know more? Contact Gentle Annie Seaside Accommodation and Camping Ground through their Facebook page or email at thefolk@gentleannie.co.nz.




















