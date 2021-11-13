West Auckland 'unexplained' death: Police making inquiries after body found at Swanson property

The death is currently being treated as unexplained after police were called to the Swanson property at around 10.30am.

A person has been found dead this morning at a residential address in the West Auckland suburb of Swanson.

Police are making inquiries after the person was found in a property on Candia Rd.



Candia Rd residents could expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination was carried out, police said in a statement.



A post mortem will also be carried out.

Police say any update on the death is unlikely to be available until that has been completed.