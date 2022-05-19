Brian Trubuhovich is using his 15-year-old grandson's car to get around. Photo / Supplied

A heartless opportunistic thief stole a pensioner's car from outside a West Auckland dairy and started filming himself as he drove away with the owners 10-year-old Jack Russell yelping in the back seat.

On Wednesday at 10.30am, 72-year-old Brian Trubuhovich drove two minutes down the road for a bottle of milk.

He was 30 cents short and told the dairy owner, who he had known for years, he would come back to pay the balance immediately. The Heidi Dairy owner called out "don't worry about it mate!"

Trubuhovich drove the short distance home, grabbed the 30 cents, left the milk on the kitchen bench, and returned to the dairy at the corner of Rosier and West Coast Rds, Glen Eden.

The long-time Glen Eden resident jumped out of his car, leaving the motor running. Brian was out of the vehicle for just 10 seconds but in that time the brazen thief had jumped into the driver's seat and was away, almost causing an accident as he sped off.

Brian Trubuhovich's stolen vehicle. Photo / Supplied

All Trubuhovich could see was a person in a hoodie with his cellphone recording his getaway.

The dairy owner and a nearby owner of Rosier Burgers Dion Angrove comforted Trubuhovich as they called police. An upset Trubuhovich also called his son Tom.

Fortunately the Eagle Police helicopter happened to be in the west Auckland area and monitored the stolen vehicle, as police sped to the scene.

Trubuhovich and the store owners watched as police whizzed past with sirens blasting.

"Dad was thinking yeah, they got the b*****," Tom said.

But the trio stood in disbelief a minute later as Eagle headed in the opposite direction.

"We were told that the police vehicles were a just a minute away from catching the driver but Eagle and the police pursuit units was diverted immediately to a Priority 1 callout and they lost the vehicle."

Tom said his father was distraught, not only for the stolen car but his precious cargo Rocky.

Police arrived at the dairy a short time later and took a statement from Trubuhovich.

Not wanting to go home, Trubuhovich and another son Francis drove around the area hoping to spot the vehicle and Rocky.

Tom said the thief must have realised not long after stealing the car that he was not alone. He either stopped to push Rocky out or the dog did a runner.

"Luckily, just down the road from where the car was stolen is where we take Rocky, who has been undergoing surgery for a number of issues, walking," Tom said.

"Dad and my brother found him sitting at the park."

Wednesday's incident had affected Trubuhovich deeply, Tom said.

"Dad is 72, and him and I are fulltime carers for mum," Tom said.

"Dad is under pressure and doesn't need this."

Police said they were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle from Glen Eden on Wednesday morning.

"Police have made an inquiry at local retail shop regarding CCTV, which unfortunately did not capture the vehicle being taken. Our inquiries are ongoing."

The theft has been reported on a few local Facebook Pages and Glen Eden residents are hopeful that they will find the stolen vehicle and the culprit.

• Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 220518/5132. Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.