Armed police were called to a firearms incident in Ranui, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least one person is understood to have been critically injured after a reported shooting in West Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to a property in the suburb of Rānui after reports of a firearms incident shortly after 10pm on Sunday night.

The Herald understands one person suffered critical injuries in the incident.

A witness said a number of people were seen being taken away from the house by police officers. No one was in handcuffs, however, the witness said.

A St John ambulance took the injured person under lights to the hospital.

At the scene, a police car stood guard outside the house. Several cars were parked in the driveway of the property also.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and Police have been sought for more information.