West Auckland road closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

A road in west Auckland’s Massey has been closed after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of the crash on Don Buck Rd around 2.15pm today.

One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say a section of the road will be closed for a short time while the scene is cleared.

Auckland Transport says bus route 120 will detour around the area and miss all bus stops between Triangle Rd and Zita Maria Drive because of the incident.

