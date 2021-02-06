West Auckland incident: People warned away from Auckland suburb as armed police operation unfolds

A major armed police operation is underway in West Auckland this morning, with people being evacuated from homes and a warning issued to avoid the area.

Police confirmed officers were responding to a firearms incident in Don Buck Rd, Massey.

Inspector Jason Homan said a section of the road was currently closed and cordons were in place.

People were asked to not travel into the area.

Homan said there were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness near the scene said at 8am residents from a number of houses were being evacuated and walked to nearby shops.

Around 20 people from different homes near the corner of Royal and Don Buck Rds were being escorted to safety under police guard.

There was a heavy police presence, with the Eagle helicopter flying overhead.

Some residents have reported the helicopter in the area since 4.30am.