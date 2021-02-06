West Auckland incident: Man in custody after firearms incident

Earlier today armed police closed Don Buck Rd in Massey, West Auckland, due to an unfolding firearms incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A major armed police operation in Massey, Auckland, has been resolved after six hours and a man is in custody.

Police were called to an address on West Coast Rd at 10.44pm last night following reports of someone shooting a gun into the air.

There were no reported injuries.

Armed police officers at the scene of a firearms incident in Massey, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The vehicle alleged to be involved was sighted by the Eagle police helicopter just after 4am this morning and tracked to an address on Don Buck Rd, Massey.

The road was closed, people were warned to stay away from the area and some residents were evacuated while police managed the situation.

Police said now that a man was in custody there is no ongoing risk to the community.

People were earlier asked to not travel into the area.

An eyewitness near the scene earlier said at 8am residents from a number of houses were being evacuated and walked to nearby shops.

People were warned to stay away from Massey in west Auckland during the unfolding firearms incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Around 20 people from different homes near the corner of Royal and Don Buck Rds were being escorted to safety under police guard.

There was a heavy police presence, with the Eagle helicopter flying overhead during the operation