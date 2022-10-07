Popular Glen Eden identity Andre Wickliffe, who died after intervening in an altercation between two women last month. Photo / Supplied

Tragedy has struck twice for a West Auckland whānau already grieving the loss of child star Lionel Allan, with the death of a beloved Glen Eden identity.

Andre Wickliffe died in hospital after he was hit when intervening in a fight between two women in Glenmall late on a Saturday evening, September 24, a witness told the Herald.

The familiar face in Glen Eden is being remembered for his kindness and generosity.

The 65-year-old reported trouble breathing after he was struck, and was taken to hospital. He died in North Shore Hospital on Wednesday.

Police have launched an investigation into the death and are asking anyone who saw the original fight around 10pm to come forward.

His nephew, former Kiwi child star-turned-501 deportee Lionel Allan, died in an alleged hit-and-run on Friday, October 30. At the time of his death, Allan had turned his life around and was a devoted family man, a relative earlier told the Herald.

The driver has appeared in court charged with failing to stop and careless driving causing death.

A family spokeswoman politely declined an offer to speak about Wickliffe

"We are grieving the loss of two of our whānau who both had their lives stolen from us within a week of each other," she said in a message.

A man working at A1 Groceries, who witnessed the incident, told the Herald Wickliffe had forged a strong bond with staff and owners of the family-run dairy over the better part of a decade.

Wickliffe had secured a state house in Sunnyvale but before that lived in his car near the shops, the worker said.

"Really nice man. Very generous," he said.

"If he saw somebody who was needy, he would give money and whatever help they need.

Lionel Allan, also known as Doeboy, pictured with his wife Laura and two children, died after a hit-and-run on The Concourse last Friday night. Photo / Supplied

The worker said Wickliffe had got between two women, one of whom was about to strike the other.

"We thought it was one of his friends, because he's got many friends here," he said.

"Andre came in between, to try to save that lady.

"And she hit him."

A scuffle ensued between Wickliffe and the woman and they fell to the ground, he said.

"After that, Andre was not able to breathe properly. Then he told us that he is not all right."

Police arrived and helped him to the hospital, where he died this week.

The worker understood Wickliffe had lived with his father in Glendale Rd before coming to live near the shops after his father died.

"People know him, he's quite famous in Glen Eden because he's been here the last 30 years," the worker said.

"He was a really good man."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105.

A social media post from Haven Falls Poutama Tangihanga Funeral Home said his funeral will be held on Monday, October 10 at the home's chapel in View Rd, Henderson at 10am, followed by a private cremation.