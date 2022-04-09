Photo / Navid Tariq

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A West Auckland solo father is distraught after charges were dropped against the man accused of torching his car - and setting his carport and the side of his house on fire in the process.

Police arrested a 27-year-old male shortly after the November 3 incident in Chaffinch Rd, Hobsonville Point. He was remanded in custody, charged with wilfully setting fire to property.

The owner of the home, Naveed Tariq, told the Herald he and his kids were at home in bed at the time of the dawn attack. They were forced to move to alternative accommodation, where they remain today.

Photo / Chris Keall

The accused made bail. He was due to appear in court last month, but Crown Law dropped charges.

Tariq had been keenly anticipating a jury trial, and was shocked when he was informed it would no longer take place. "It's really so sad. Me and my kids were already traumatised after the incident."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police acknowledge this incident would have been extremely upsetting for the victim and his family."

Charges were laid but following a legal review, proceedings were withdrawn by the Crown Solicitor last month, the spokeswoman said.

Photo / Navid Tariq

"The Crown Solicitor at Auckland determined not to proceed further with the case as there was insufficient evidence to meet the evidential test of the Solicitor General's Guidelines."

Should new information come to light, police were open to reassessing the matter, the spokeswoman said.

Photo / Naveed Tariq

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 211103/2418. People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident happened about 5am on November 3 in the usually quiet, master-planned community.

Photo / Chris Keall

One local, who was out walking his dog, told the Herald he heard several loud bangs.

He walked around the corner and saw a BMW on fire in a driveway next to a house.

Flames leapt from the car to the side of the house, badly scorching the home despite fire crews being on the scene within minutes. Several police cars also arrived, and the street was closed to non-residents.

With Guy Fawkes just two days away, a number of locals thought it might be an accident involving fireworks.

Tariq, a solo father and ICT professional who worked in various countries for a US-based multinational before immigrating to New Zealand four years ago, said his home was not in liveable condition after the fire. His vehicle, a "near-new" BMW M series sports car, was a burned-out wreck.

He had received payouts for his car and home, but each was only partially insured. He was worried about spiralling building costs as he waited for repairs.

Tariq said even after counselling, he and his children were struggling to get to grips with what had happened.

"We thought we have moved to the safest country on the Earth," he said.